Dunfermline begin search for new manager as Stevie Crawford steps down

Stevie Crawford has resigned as manager of Dunfermline (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 47-year-old guided the Pars to a fourth-placed finish in the Championship but missed out on promotion after losing to Fife rivals Raith Rovers in the Premiership play-off quarter-final.

A statement from Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur on Tuesday morning confirmed Crawford's departure after nearly two-and-a-half years at the helm.

He said: “Today, I have accepted the resignation of Stevie Crawford as our first team manager. I developed a very good and close working relationship with Stevie and wish to place on record our huge thanks to him for his efforts over the last 28 months. Stevie worked tirelessly behind the scenes despite the very many challenges that he had to face. On behalf of the DAFC board, staff and support I would like to wish Stevie and his family our very best wishes for the future.

"Our search for a new manager, to replace Stevie, has now commenced.

"Since the season finished just over a week ago, there is a lot of work going on to improve and strengthen our club and I hope to be able to provide a further update on this in the coming weeks.”

McArthur went on to thank Dunfermline supporters for their backing throughout the coronavirus pandemic before revealing that season ticket sales will be delayed.

"We have delayed putting season tickets on sale for next season, as we are integrating a new and upgraded ticketing system,” he said.

"We are also trying to ascertain more information in terms of what next season will look like in terms of capacity vis a vis any social distancing measures which might still be in place. The picture is clearly looking much more positive, than this time last year, with an increasing number of vaccinations, and we as a club are proud of our role in assisting our local community in this regard.

"We would anticipate putting season tickets on sale in June, slightly later than normal.

"I will provide a fuller update on a number of other things when I can, but in the meantime stay safe and enjoy spending time now with your wider families, and hopefully we can get everyone back through the gates at East End Park in the next few months.”