Dunfermline 2 - 0 Queen of the South: Pars continue hot streak

Dunfermline must be wondering what all the fuss was. After breaking a seven-month sequence without a home league victory, this was a third consecutive success at East End Park.

Yet again, the Pars came alive after the interval. They had been in charge of the first half but got the rewards they craved in the second 45 minutes. Ryan Dow earned the breakthrough in the 57th and Kevin Nisbet’s strike eight minutes from time sealed the three points.

“I think momentum is the right word, but we’re not getting carried away,” said manager Stevie Crawford after his side moved to within four points of fourth spot. “But at a club like Dunfermline we’ve got to be trying to get in and around the play-offs, as a minimum. It can be a big ask for a young squad but we’re certainly going in the right direction.”

The source of the opener was industrial, Lee Ashcroft’s long punt sending Greg Kiltie beyond the Queens rearguard. The on-loan Kilmarnock attacker slid a pinpoint pass into the path of Dow, who recovered from a stumble to flash his shot into the net.

When Nisbet powered away from both Lee Kilday and Callum Semple to drill in the second eight minutes from time it was game over.

“It’s always disappointing when you come back to your old club and you lose and don’t put in a performance,” admitted Queens manager Allan Johnston.