Dundee's off-field performance proving better than matters on pitch as specific insurance helps

This follows a loss of just over £800,000 the previous year. “While other football clubs up and down the country registered millions of pounds of debt and/or losses for this calendar year, our handling of the situation has allowed the club to continue to build for the future without any negative financial ramifications,” said a statement on the club’s website.

Dundee gained promotion to the cinch Premiership after winning a play-off against Kilmarnock.

Although 500 home fans were permitted to watch the first leg of that tie, no supporters were allowed in to see any of the team’s other games in the shortened 27 game league season due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Dens Park club were in the fortunate position of having business interruption insurance with the specific addition of notifiable diseases. Dundee also took advantage of the various alternative means of support available during the pandemic, including from the SFA and government agencies. Edinburgh-based philanthropist James Anderson also made a sizable donation to the SPFL to ease the pressure on Scottish football clubs.

The club thanked fans for their “unconditional support”. An open letter was recently published by a group of fans criticising the owners’ stewardship of the club amid uncertainty over a plan to move to a new stadium on land bought by chairman Tim Keyes and managing director John Nelms in the Camperdown Park area of the city.

Mark McGhee's side are also currently battling relegation from the Premiership after just one season in the top flight. They are five points adrift at the bottom of the league with five games to play. The club sought to present a rosier picture off the field.

“Dundee Football Club’s pragmatic approach to running the business meant that this profit was achieved,” said the statement.

“Difficult decisions had to be made during this period but as always the club’s best interest was at the forefront of these choices.

“As stated during the period the club had full and complete Business Interruption Insurance in place which, alongside prudent business decisions and the backing from supporters, shareholders, and partners, allowed us to successfully navigate through this period….