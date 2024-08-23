A moment from 1986 is caught during striking walk-through of Dens Park replacement

Dundee have released a three-minute video showcasing long drawn-out plans for a new 12,500 capacity stadium on the north edge of the city.

The latest stage of the project is an animated “flythrough” film created by architect firm Holmes Miller that takes the viewer “on a journey from Dens Park…to the new multi-use arena in Camperdown Park”.

The club also released an FAQ sheet to try to shed more light on the project. The owners are determined to leave Dens Park, Dundee's home since 1899.

Managing director John Nelms claims the current stadium is costing the club £700,000 a year to maintain. “It is costing us more and more every year in repairs – the equivalent of one or two players a year just to stand still,” said Nelms.

The land for the proposed new stadium was bought in 2016 by Nelms and Dundee chairman Tim Keyes under the banner of a separate company, Dark Blue Property Holdings. Nelms addressed the main question – when will the stadium be built? “I have said before I’d like to see a spade in the ground in 2025 but that decision is out of our hands,” he said. “We will be ready to go provided we get the permission requested.”

The club submitted Planning Permission in Principle to Dundee City Council earlier this year and await a decision on that later this year.

The total investment in the stadium and surrounding development has been estimated at £95 million. The complex will include a 250-capacity brewhouse on site, a safe-standing tribune and enhanced LED hi-res interactive jumbo-screens.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot Albert Kidd displayed on one of them in the newly released video – the Dundee player became a household name when he scored twice in the last seven minutes against Hearts at Dens in 1986. The Edinburgh team required just a point to claim their first Scottish League championship since 1960.

The picture of Kidd is from that game. His brace in a 2-0 win for Dundee meant Celtic – who needed to score at least four goals against St Mirren and hope Hearts lost – lifted the title. They won 5-0 at Love Street.