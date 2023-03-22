Dundee's Alex Jakubiak on the 'unselfish' strike partnership reigniting Championship title hopes

Alex Jakubiak has promised to pay Zach Robinson back after more unselfish work laid a goal on a plate for him on his return to Dundee’s starting XI.

The strikers combined just before the hour mark to put Dundee ahead in the eventual 3-1 victory over Ayr United on Tuesday night as Jakubiak showed why supporters had been calling for his inclusion in the team. Remarkably, it was the 27-year-old's first league start at Dens Park since the opening day of the season against Partick Thistle.

Injuries partly account for the length of absence but he has also had to watch from the bench in recent weeks as Dundee’s form has faltered.

Tuesday’s title-race igniting victory over Ayr United was only the Dens Park side’s third win in eight league outings. Jakubiak had made only one previous start this year before being chosen to partner Robinson by manager Gary Bowyer this week. Three points were of paramount importance for Dundee as they seek to overhaul Queen’s Park at the top of the Championship.

Dundee's Alex Jakubiak and Zach Robinson celebrate after the 3-1 win over Ayr United on Tuesday. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The gap is currently four points and Dundee will need the promising partnership developing between Jakubiak and Robinson to keep bearing fruit.

“We have a good relationship off the pitch as well which always helps,” reported Jakubiak. “We stay in the same building and car share.

"On the pitch we understand each other and we link well together. The Cove game where we both came on saw him set me up similar to my Ayr one. He beat a few players and he was so unselfish, just laying it off to me. I owe him one.

“If I was in the same position, I would do the same for him,” he added. “Even in training, we have a good understanding with each other and we have shown on the pitch that we can be a threat in this league. If the manager decides that’s the way to go forward and he wants to play us in the next game, then I know both of us will give 100 per cent again.”