All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Dundee v Rangers to go ahead but kick-off delayed after team bus delay

The Scottish Premiership fixture between Dundee and Rangers will go ahead on Wednesday evening – but kick-off has been delayed due to travel disruption.
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 1st Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 19:14 GMT
 Comment
Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)
Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The match at Dens Park was due to start at 7.45pm but persistent heavy rainfall across the area had raised fears over a possible postponement with Met Office yellow weather warnings in place until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Dundee issued a statement insisting they were hopeful the game will proceed as planned and that optimism has proven well-founded with no pitch inspection required and the game set to take place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will not, however, begin at the scheduled kick-off time after the Rangers team bus was delayed in arriving at Dens Park due to heavy traffic, with a potential 45-minute delay and a new start time of 8.30pm understood to be under consideration.

Rangers confirmed the delay in a statement which read: “Supporters are advised a delay to kick-off is likely tonight as a result of severe traffic congestion in and approaching Dundee. Stadium turnstiles have opened as normal.”

Travelling supporters are also believed to be having difficulty reaching the stadium in time. Dundee added: “Due to severe traffic disruption tonight’s kick-off is likely to be delayed. Turnstiles will open as normal. We will update further.”

Related topics:DundeeMet OfficeSupporters
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.