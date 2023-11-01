Dundee v Rangers to go ahead but kick-off delayed after team bus delay

The Scottish Premiership fixture between Dundee and Rangers will go ahead on Wednesday evening – but kick-off has been delayed due to travel disruption.

Dundee are confident their match against Rangers will go ahead despite a Met Office weather warning for rain. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The match at Dens Park was due to start at 7.45pm but persistent heavy rainfall across the area had raised fears over a possible postponement with Met Office yellow weather warnings in place until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

However, Dundee issued a statement insisting they were hopeful the game will proceed as planned and that optimism has proven well-founded with no pitch inspection required and the game set to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will not, however, begin at the scheduled kick-off time after the Rangers team bus was delayed in arriving at Dens Park due to heavy traffic, with a potential 45-minute delay and a new start time of 8.30pm understood to be under consideration.

Rangers confirmed the delay in a statement which read: “Supporters are advised a delay to kick-off is likely tonight as a result of severe traffic congestion in and approaching Dundee. Stadium turnstiles have opened as normal.”