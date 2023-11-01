Dundee v Rangers to go ahead but kick-off delayed after team bus delay
The match at Dens Park was due to start at 7.45pm but persistent heavy rainfall across the area had raised fears over a possible postponement with Met Office yellow weather warnings in place until 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.
However, Dundee issued a statement insisting they were hopeful the game will proceed as planned and that optimism has proven well-founded with no pitch inspection required and the game set to take place.
It will not, however, begin at the scheduled kick-off time after the Rangers team bus was delayed in arriving at Dens Park due to heavy traffic, with a potential 45-minute delay and a new start time of 8.30pm understood to be under consideration.
Rangers confirmed the delay in a statement which read: “Supporters are advised a delay to kick-off is likely tonight as a result of severe traffic congestion in and approaching Dundee. Stadium turnstiles have opened as normal.”
Travelling supporters are also believed to be having difficulty reaching the stadium in time. Dundee added: “Due to severe traffic disruption tonight’s kick-off is likely to be delayed. Turnstiles will open as normal. We will update further.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.