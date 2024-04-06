Dundee v Motherwell pitch inspection: Second Dens Park check at 1pm as fans forced to wait
Dundee’s cinch Premiership meeting with Motherwell is subject to a second pitch inspection at 1pm on Saturday.
The state of the Dens Park pitch has been under intense scrutiny amid heavy rainfall in Scotland, and with the Dark Blues having had four home games postponed already due to a waterlogged pitch this term. “Following this morning’s (11am) scheduled pitch inspection the referee has deemed there will be a further inspection at 1pm this afternoon,” Dundee posted on their X account.
Motherwell chief executive Brian Caldwell had voiced his concerns about the Dundee pitch this week, calling for the Scottish Professional Football League to postpone the cinch Premiership’s post-split fixtures should the game be called off.
There were three further pitch inspection across the SPFL this morning, with referees deeming that the playing surfaces at Forthbank, Borough Briggs and New Dundas Park were all acceptable to stage Stirling Albion v Alloa Athletic, Elgin City v Spartans and Bonnyrigg Rose v Peterhead respectively.
