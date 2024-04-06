Dundee v Motherwell pitch inspection: Second Dens Park check at 1pm as fans forced to wait

Dundee’s cinch Premiership meeting with Motherwell is subject to a second pitch inspection at 1pm on Saturday.

The state of the Dens Park pitch has been under intense scrutiny amid heavy rainfall in Scotland, and with the Dark Blues having had four home games postponed already due to a waterlogged pitch this term. “Following this morning’s (11am) scheduled pitch inspection the referee has deemed there will be a further inspection at 1pm this afternoon,” Dundee posted on their X account.

Motherwell chief executive Brian Caldwell had voiced his concerns about the Dundee pitch this week, calling for the Scottish Professional Football League to postpone the cinch Premiership’s post-split fixtures should the game be called off.

A pitch inspection took place at Dens Park this morning.