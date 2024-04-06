Dundee v Motherwell passes second second pitch inspection after dramatic morning at Dens Park

Dundee’s cinch Premiership game with Motherwell will go ahead following a second pitch inspection.

After heavy rainfall in Scotland this week and concerns over the surface, the referee had initially studied the condition of the pitch at 11am.

“Following the 1pm pitch inspection the match referee has passed the pitch and the match will kick-off at 3pm as expected,” read a Dundee statement. “A massive thank you to club staff, contractors and wonderful volunteers who all played their part to make sure today’s match went ahead. We look forward to seeing a great Dundee support at The Scot Foam Stadium at 3pm.”

Grounds staff tend to the pitch at Dens Park ahead of Dundee v Motherwell.

A statement from Motherwell read: “We can confirm that following a second pitch inspection this afternoon, our cinch Premiership match against Dundee is on. Whilst we are pleased with the outcome of the second pitch inspection, we remain strongly sympathetic to all travelling supporters due the uncertainty around today’s fixture. For those who are making the journey to Dundee, the club would like to extend a personal thank you for your dedication and understanding. We also deeply concerned for the welfare of all players ahead of this match, despite the referee assuring that he is happy that this won’t be an issue.