Ryan Edwards has responded to claims from Neil McCann on Sportscene that he downed tools during Dundee United’s 4-0 defeat to Ross County last weekend.

Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards knows his own performance against Ross County was not good enough.

The result led to Liam Fox’s sacking and as skipper, Edwards has been given the task of fronting up in front of the media this week after Jim Goodwin’s subsequent appointment as manager. All eyes will be on the 29-year-old – if selected – as well as Goodwin on Saturday night as United host Aberdeen following the very public criticism of last weekend.

“Ryan Edwards has just chucked it,” said McCann, who along with James McFadden provided some hard-hitting analysis of United’s defending when the programme aired last Saturday evening. Edwards, however, has responded to the comments from the “ex-Dundee manager”.

“That’s fine,” said the centre half. “It’s their job to sit an analyse the game. If they think I chucked it, they think I chucked it. It’s their opinion. Obviously, I didn’t, but the ex-Dundee manager has come out and said that and he is entitled to his opinion.