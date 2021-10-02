Dundee United win against Ross County over-shadowed by racist allegation

Dundee United's Ilmari Niskanen celebrates making it 1-0 during the cinch Premiership match between Dundee United and Ross County at Tannadice. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The home side struck in the 31st minute through Ilmari Niskanen, who registered his first goal for the club. However the match was over-shadowed by a claim from Jeandro Fuchs of a racist comment made as the home side celebrated the opener. Manager Tam Courts ended the match by isplaying a ‘Show Racism the Red card’ T-shirt on the pitch at full time.

The result left the second-bottom Staggies still searching for their opening league win of the season after eight games.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United had the best opening of the match when Ian Harkes played a great ball to Niskanen. The winger hit a low diagonal shot with Maynard-Brewer pulling off a vital save diving to his left.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts held a 'Show racism the red card' t-shirt at full time. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

It was the Finnish forward finally broke the deadlock in the 31st minute with Niskanen finding himself in a similar position and he made no mistake, hitting a fierce shot that Maynard-Brewer could not keep out.

The Tangerines could have doubled their advantage when Nicky Clark manufactured space for himself in front of goal but Maynard-Brewer gathered with Peter Pawlett subsequently booked for his follow-up challenge on the keeper.

The Staggies keeper came to the rescue once more in the 39th minute, turning away a long-range Jeando Fuchs drive for a corner.

United should have doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Fuchs swung a cross in from the right but Clark sent his glancing header wide of the post.

County came close themselves just seconds later with Joseph Hungbo hitting an angled shot off the outside of Benjamin Siegrist's post.

The Staggies will feel they should have equalised in the 65th minute when Spittal delivered a corner in from the left but Clarke sent his powerful header over the bar with substitute Jordan White then having a similar opportunity shortly after but heading straight at Siegrist.

County did finally have the ball in the back of the net in the 81st minute but substitute Dominic Samuel's effort was ruled out for offside and Niskanen's strike proved decisive.