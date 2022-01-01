Dundee United transfers: Tony Watt pursuit, Rangers and Celtic interest in Jeando Fuchs, youngsters' rise - what to expect at Tannadice

Tony Watt is set to join Dundee United from Motherwell.

The 28-year-old has reportedly agreed a pre-contract deal with the Tannadice outfit and United have opened negotiations with the Steelmen over a transfer this month rather than waiting until the summer.

United would likely have to pay a six-figure fee for Watt’s services. He is currently the top goalscorer in the cinch Premiership and is part of a Motherwell team pushing for a European place.

Watt would no doubt enhance a United team that has found goals hard to come by. Marc McNulty is due to return from injury imminently and that will ease the burden on Nicky Clark, who has been the only senior recognised fit striker recently.

Speculation continues over the future of Cameroonian midfielder Jeando Fuchs. He is out of contract at the end of the season and Rangers and Celtic have been credited with an interest in him.