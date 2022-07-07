Dundee United transfers: Ex-Hibs striker Steven Fletcher signs, with Dylan Levitt set to follow

Steven Fletcher recently left Stoke City in the English Championship.

The veteran former Hibs, Burnley, Wolves and Sunderland forward returns to Scottish football for the first time since 2009, when he left Easter Road for Burnley, after his contract with Stoke City expired.

Capped 33 times by Scotland, the 35-year-old has been a stalwart in the English Premier League and Championship, with the exception of six months on loan at Marseille in France, and will add experience to United’s front line.

United sporting director Tony Asghar said: “I am delighted to secure Steven's signature. He is a player we have tracked for a while and to attract a player of his calibre and experience is exciting for the club.”

Wales internationalist Dylan Levitt is poised to make a permanent move to Tannadice.

Fletcher is set to followed to Tannadice by Manchester United’s 21-year-old midfielder Dylan Levitt.