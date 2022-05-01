Dundee United talisman Dylan Levitt discuss Man United future, Erik ten Haag, Belinda Carlisle and his parents' mileage

Dundee United's Dylan Levitt celebrates as he makes it 1-0 against Motherwell.

The 21-year-old Dundee United midfielder has been one of the signings of the season in the cinch Premiership. On loan from Manchester United, the Welsh internationalist oozes class and intelligence in the Tangerines’ boiler room and is starting to score goals too, bagging his second in as many games in a crucial 1-0 win over Motherwell that has the Tannadice men on the cusp of qualifying for the Europa League.

Whether Levitt is back at Dundee United next season is very much up for debate. He is out of contract at Old Trafford, where a new manager in Erik ten Haag will be in situ in June, and he is yet to hear whether he will be offered a new deal. He will not be short of offers if he is released. Once again he was the stand-out performer in an orange shirt.

He was asked, slightly tongue-in-cheek, whether he would be back on Tayside for a Europa Conference League match against the Red Devils next term. “Yes, it could well be,” Levitt, who is a very assured speaker for one so young, smiled. “It would be good to come back here but I’ll have to see what happens next season with the talks and stuff.

“The talks should be in the next couple of weeks but I haven't heard anything yet. I think in the next two or three weeks they have to say or contact me.”

His future is very much out of his hands given the flux at Old Trafford. “I have team-mates down there who are still training with the first team every day,” Levitt continued. “I think everyone at the club is very excited to see what the new manager brings. We have seen what he has done with Ajax in the Champions League. It is very interesting and exciting. Obviously the players he has made like Matthias De Ligt and Frenkie de Jong it’s massive and a big part of how he wants to manage giving young players a chance.”

Levitt has become a fans’ favourite at Tannadice. They have dedicated a song to him, adapting lyrics from Belinda Carlisle’s hit Heaven Is A Place On Earth. Levitt smiles at the mention of it.

“I love it especially when you hear the fans singing it,” he said.

“It is every boy’s dream to have the fans make a song about you. It is really good to hear.

“I think I have the song on my phone! I had heard it a few times before.”

Levitt also had his parents in attendance from Wales, who regularly make the journey north to watch their son in action.

“They didn't come up last week but they are up today – they didn't tell me they were coming up,” he revealed.

“I saw them after the game. They travel up from north Wales, about four and a half to five hours.