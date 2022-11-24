Dundee United still targeting top six finish after posting £300k profit

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren has insisted a top six finish is still the aim this season after the club reported a profit of £300,000 for the year to June 2022.

Turnover rose to £8.3m while wages-to-turnover ratio reduced from 132 per cent to 71 per cent in an improved set of financial results for the Tannadice club on the back of a £3m loss the previous year.

The sales of Lawrence Shankland to Belgian club Beerschot and Kerr Smith to Aston Villa were major factors in the £1.3m profit United made on player sales over the 12-month period. The 2021-22 accounts also include a £600,000 Covid insurance payout as well as a £100,000 Scottish government grant.

Ogren has put in around £10m since taking control of the club in December 2018 and the American insists the club are still targeting a top half finish despite currently sitting rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

"The success on-field in achieving our objective and indeed exceeding our expectations by finishing 4th led to qualification for Uefa competition," said the American. "This was achieved while also ensuring that one of our core strategies of developing homegrown talent was highlighted by the reward of match time for 17 Academy graduates.

"Alongside developing our own players internally, player trading remains a significant element of the financial sustainability of the club. The profit of £1.3m on the sale of players while maintaining on-field success and maintaining a strong, competitive squad was achieved by sporting director Tony Asghar and the football department.