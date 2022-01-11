Dundee United set for '£2m windfall' as Aston Villa strike deal for youngster who impressed Steven Gerrard

Kerr Smith in action for Dundee United during a cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park on September 25, 2021. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

According to the Daily Record, the 17-year-old academy graduate is set to command a 'signifcant' transfer fee up front, reported elsewhere to be around the £800,000 mark, with significant add-ons potentially taking the deal up to around £2m.

A number of English Premier League clubs were credited with an interest in the teenager, but having impressed former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard during his time in the SPFL, Villa pushed the boat out to reach an agreement deal with United.

Smith, who has made 12 first team appearances for United since making his debut just 24 hours after his 16th birthday, is now expected to travel to Villa Park to undergo a medical before finalising the move.

The young centre-half, regarded as one of the Scotland's top prospects, will be placed into the Villa under-23 squad to continue his development.