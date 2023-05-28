Dundee United were relegated from the cinch Premiership after a 3-2 final-day loss at Motherwell, while Kilmarnock secured their safety and ensured Ross County will be in the play-off final with a 3-1 victory over the Staggies at Rugby Park.

Dundee Utd's Steven Fletcher is dejected after relegation was confirmed with defeat at Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

With survival looking unlikely even if they won due to their goal difference, Dundee United fell behind in the fifth minute at Fir Park through Kevin van Veen’s 25th league goal of the season – the Dutchman netting for an 11th successive match to set a new Premiership record.

Things subsequently turned around as a Jamie McGrath penalty and Steven Fletcher effort either side of the interval saw the visitors lead, before Blair Spittal equalised after 69 minutes and Motherwell substitute Max Johnston then headed what proved to be the winner with eight minutes of normal time to go.

It was a fifth straight loss for the Tangerines, who Jim Goodwin will now look to restore to the top tier at the first opportunity after signing a deal to become boss on a permanent basis on Saturday.

Kilmarnock cemented 10th place at Ross County’s expense after Brad Lyons’ first-half goal and a Daniel Armstrong penalty early in the second half put them 2-0 up.

The away side replied with a spot-kick of their own from Yan Dhanda just past the hour mark, before Kyle Vassell wrapped things up for Killie in the 78th minute.

Malky Mackay’s men will now face Partick Thistle in the Premiership play-off final, the first leg of which takes place in Glasgow on Thursday.