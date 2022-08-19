Dundee United receive huge boost ahead of St Mirren's visit to Tannadice

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee United midfielder Dylan Levitt has recovered from injury.

The former Manchester United youngster returned to training following a knock and after missing last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Hearts, he is expected to be back in the Tangerines’ midfield.

Manager Jack Ross could also call upon winger Logan Chalmers, who has recovered from a hamstring problem, but long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is available again following a one-game ban.

Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.

Defender Scott Tanser is on his way back from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but is touch and go for this weekend’s game.