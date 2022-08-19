Dundee United receive huge boost ahead of St Mirren's visit to Tannadice
Midfielder Dylan Levitt is set to return to the Dundee United squad for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren at Tannadice.
The former Manchester United youngster returned to training following a knock and after missing last weekend’s 4-1 defeat by Hearts, he is expected to be back in the Tangerines’ midfield.
Manager Jack Ross could also call upon winger Logan Chalmers, who has recovered from a hamstring problem, but long-term absentee Peter Pawlett (Achilles) is still out.
St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is available again following a one-game ban.
Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.
Defender Scott Tanser is on his way back from a combination of a hamstring and back injury but is touch and go for this weekend’s game.
Alex Gogic could make his second debut after he signed a two-year deal. The Cypriot spent the second half of last season on loan at the club from Hibs.