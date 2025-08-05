Dundee United reassure fans over 'current and future operations' amid tax discussions with HMRC

United facing bill of up to £600,000 over R&D claim

Dundee United have confirmed that they are in discussions with HMRC after being accused of using taxpayer funds to pay player wages.

The allegations, made by tax lawyer Dan Neidle, relate to a Research and Development (R&D) tax claim made by the Scottish Premiership club in 2021 amounting to £1.28million.

United were named alongside Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Fulham among 28 sporting institutions to benefit from the scheme, which seeks to use public money to support science and technology breakthroughs.

The rules state that a business is only eligible to apply if it makes an advancement that benefits the overall field. However, United are facing a bill of up to £600,000 after HMRC ordered them to repay a portion of its successful claim.

Mr Neidle, who runs think tank Tax Policy Associates, branded United's R&D tax claim "outrageous" in an interview with The Courier last week after claiming to uncover documents which show the club used the scheme to cover 24 per cent of player salaries to the tune of £1.2m during the 2021-22 season, when United finished fourth in the Premiership.

The claim followed the creation of The United Lab in 2020, which was set up by sporting director Tony Asghar, recruitment chief Sean McGee, performance consultant Ryland Morgans and head of research Dr Dan Parnell; all of whom have since left the club.

A statement from United on Tuesday read: "Dundee United Football Club can confirm that we remain in constructive dialogue with HMRC regarding a Research and Development (R&D) tax claim submitted in 2021.

‘Fully engaged’ in discussions

"As this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment further on the details of the matter at this time. However, the club is fully engaged in the discussions and remains confident in a satisfactory outcome of the process for both parties.

"We would like to reassure our supporters that this historical matter has no impact on the club’s current or future operations. Furthermore, the R&D initiative known as ‘The Dundee United Lab’ ceased operations in March 2023 and no longer exists in any form, with all personnel previously involved in the project no longer employed or affiliated with the club in any capacity.