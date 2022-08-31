Dundee United player ratings: One nine and some 8s in first game after Jack Ross' departure
We give a mark out of ten to the Dundee United players involved in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie against Livingston ...
Carljohan Eriksson: No chance with the goal and his handling was decent enough. 6
Liam Smith: A tenacious performance from the full-back, who battled away throughout the 90 minutes 7
Ryan Edwards: Captain led by example and made a number of important interventions. 8
Charlie Mulgrew: Positionally sound in the centre of a back-five and stayed composed as Livingston pressed late on for an equaliser. 8
Ross Graham: Livingston tried to storm down his side but he was largely solid. 7
Aziz Behich: Was kept honest by Nicky Devlin pressing forward. Perhaps lucky not to concede a penalty. Didn’t give much away, though. 7
Dylan Levitt: Some nice passes in the United midfield and looked more like the player we saw last season. Replaced by Craig Sibbald as boss Liam Fox went for more tenacity when 2-0 up. 7
Ian Harkes: Lovely composure to chip in what turned out to be the winner and was a creative force in the first half. 8
Jamie McGrath: His corner led to the first goal but was pretty quiet in general play. 6
Tony Watt: Linked well enough with Fletcher but not enough came off for him. Made way for Glenn Middleton with 15 minutes to go. 6
Steven Fletcher: Was unplayable in the first half. Scored the opening goal, set up the second and was a totem in attack. Didn’t see as much of the ball after the break but had done his damage. Replaced by Anaku Sadat late on. 9
Substitutes: Craig Sibbald (4) came on to try and shore up the midfield but toiled under pressure. The pace of Glenn Middleton (3) was designed to be of use on the counter attack but he had little chance to shine. Anaku Sadat (n/a) came on to make his debut towards the end.