Dundee United officially champions as Premiership return rubber-stamped with draw at Airdrie

Goalkeeper Jack Walton produced heroics as Dundee United were confirmed as champions of the cinch Championship with a goalless draw at Airdrie.

United had effectively wrapped up the title with a 1-0 win over Ayr United last weekend due to their huge goal difference advantage over second-placed Raith Rovers but the point gained at the Excelsior Stadium officially secured their return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Walton made a number of top saves to deny Airdrie a deserved victory after the home side had given the visitors a guard of honour before kick-off, and the 2200 United fans invaded the pitch at full-time in a repeat of the post-match celebrations that had taken place at Tannadice on Saturday.

Dundee United players and staff celebrate winning the cinch Championship title following the goalless draw at Airdrie. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"We're obviously buzzing that it's finally official," said Walton. "It's probably the best way to do it because we had a party last week, then we can have another one today because it's official, and we've got the trophy next week, so it's three parties in three weekends!

"I don't think it was our best performance. The main thing for us was just to get that point to make it official.

"I'm just happy to do my job and get another clean sheet. The defence this season has been excellent and in some games I've not had that much to do. Today I had a bit more than I normally have and I'm just we got over the line.”

Airdrie's Arron Lyall came closest to breaking the deadlock just before half-time when his shot was brilliantly tipped onto the post by Walton. After the break midfielder Lewis McGregor’s cross-cum-shot bounced just wide with Lyall, again, and Josh O’Connor testing Walton as the hosts continued to create the better chances but United were happy to settle for the point which confirmed their return to the top flight.