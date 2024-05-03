Dundee United lift the cinch Championship 2023/24 trophy following the 4-1 win over Partick Thistle at Tannadice. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Dundee United were presented with the cinch Championship trophy on a night when one of their most famous former players was condemned to a relegation play-off.

A 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle in front of over 11,000 fans at Tannadice put the cap on a successful campaign for Jim Goodwin's men, who officially clinched the title last weekend to secure an instant return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Thistle threatened to play the role of party poopers when Ben Stanway fired the visitors in front after 13 minutes but Craig Sibbald levelled affairs on 42 minutes before United turned on the style after the break.

Louis Moult saw a penalty saved before Kai Fotheringham put the home side in front on the hour mark with Tony Watt making it three before Moult added a fourth, coverting from the spot at the second time of asking with seven minutes remaining.

United fans heeded a request from the club to stay off the pitch at full-time as SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster handed over the league championship trophy to captain Ross Docherty to kickstart the celebrations.

At the other end of the table, Duncan Ferguson's Inverness were unable to secure their safety despite a 3-1 win over 10-man Greenock Morton at the Caledonian Stadium.

The Highlanders needed to win and hope that Queen's Park slipped up at home to Airdrie. They held up their side of the bargain with Morgan Boyes, Cameron Harper and Sean McAllister netting, with Kirk Broadfoot scoring a consolation for Morton, who had Robbie Muirhead sent off. However, a 2-0 win for the Spiders at Hampden, thanks to goals in either half from Ruari Paton and Liam McLeish, ensured that Callum Davidson's men will remain in the Championship next season. Inverness must now negotiate play-offs against first Montrose, and then the winner of Hamilton v Alloa, to avoid the drop.

Runners-up Raith Rovers warmed up for the play-offs with a 5-0 win over already relegated Arbroath. Callum Smith hit a first half double while Lewis Vaughan scored two penalties with Jack Hamilton also on the scoresheet.