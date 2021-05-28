Dundee United 'excited about the future' as hunt begins to replace manager Micky Mellon after surprise exit

Reports have suggested development chief Tam Courts could be among front-runners for the position created by the surprise departure of the former Tranmere Rovers boss Mellon, who took the Tangerines to the Scottish Cup semi-final last month.

However United fans have written to the club with concerns relating the vacancy and the club’s statement response has attempted to allay fears.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Citing a “recruitment process involving several exciting candidates” that has yet to be finalised and asking for patience, the Tannadice club says it remains “excited about the future”.

A new manager will take over at Tannadice - selected from a process including 'several exciting candidates' (Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images)

It said: “We have begun the process of selecting a new head coach to continue the significant development achieved under the guidance of the Executive Board and critical personnel already within the club. You can rest assured that any appointment will be made after a careful recruitment process involving several exciting candidates has been finalised and the Board agree with the appointment.

“We fully understand the desire and demands of our supporters, partners and external media outlets to find out who will be the next person to lead our team, we will take our time and complete the selection process to ensure the best for Dundee United.

“Our club has a clear vision, and despite the complications of the pandemic, we remain on course with our strategy for future success. We also remain excited about the future.

“We thank all supporters, partners and key stakeholders for their continued support during this process and appreciate your patience.”