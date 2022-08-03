Dundee United confirm Jamie McGrath signing - loan length revealed, Jack Ross 'thrilled', Tony Ashgar reaction

The Republic of Ireland international returns to the Scottish Premiership seven months after departing for the Latics in a six-figure transfer from St Mirren, where he scored 18 goals in 79 appearances.

McGrath, 25, becomes the Tannadice club's seventh summer signing following the arrivals of Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt, Craig Sibbald, Mark Birighitti, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton.

United head coach Ross expressed delight at finally securing the services of a player he previously tried to sign when manager of Hibs, only for the deal to collapse following a last-minute hitch.

"I’ve tried to sign him a couple of times already so my admiration for him as a player is obvious," Ross said.

"He fits the profile in terms of what we are looking for.

"We wanted to bring another attack-minded player to the middle of the pitch. We also wanted to bring that increased athleticism and technique so he ticks so many boxes.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to bring him here.

Jamie McGrath pictured during a Dundee United training session after signing on a season long loan from Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"We want to get him playing, scoring and setting up goals for Dundee United and back into the international set-up.

"It’s a good statement for us and this is the calibre of player we’ve been trying to recruit.

"We’ve re-signed Ian Harkes and brought in Dylan, Mark, Aziz, Steven, Craig and Glenn.

"They all bring something different to the mix but the one thing they do have is that overall quality.

"There is new pace and energy in the squad and the age profile of the squad is quite balanced.

"We can also help Jamie.

"Having been a mainstay of the Ireland squad for a season and a half, he has drifted away from that because he wasn’t playing regular football.

"He will play amongst other international class players who have the same ambitions as him.

"Dylan Levitt wants to stay in the Wales set-up and it’s a great incentive for the players to come here and use it as a springboard to play regular international football.”

McGrath could make an instant debut in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg tie against AZ Alkmaar at Tannadice on Thursday night.

United Sporting Director Tony Asghar added: "We have been very strategic in our recruitment and targeted ambitious, hungry and high-calibre players.

"We have worked closely with the gaffer to identify and secure quality players that will help us in our pursuit for further success.

"The gaffer was keen to enhance our attacking options and Jamie has shown he can be a real creative force with an eye for goal.

"He has already made an impact at international level and we can give him the platform to further his experience at that level.