Dundee United can start to think about passports - youngsters stars of the show in crucial win over Motherwell

Dylan Levitt's deflected strike puts Dundee United ahead against Motherwell.

Three games remain in the cinch Premiership and United have a four-point cushion over sixth-placed Motherwell following this hugely important 1-0 win over the Steelmen at Tannadice. Ross County trail them by three points – the two meet in Dingwall on the final day – and while United have to play both sides of the Old Firm too, they can take comfort from the fact that County and Motherwell play each other next week. It was also a relief for United that they did not throw away a lead for the fourth consecutive match.

United are now in the driving seat to finish at least fifth and therefore end their decade-long absence from continental football by qualifying for the Europa Conference League. The last European team to visit Tayside on a Thursday night under the lights was Dynamo Moscow. In manager Tam Courts’ first season in charge, it would be a real feather in his cap to guide them to such heights.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dundee Unite have done well to be in this position given that two of their more creative players in Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett have spent chunks of this campaign on the sidelines. They do the basics well. Their spine of Benjamin Siegrist, Ryan Edwards, Charlie Mulgrew – thrust into midfield for this match – and Marc McNulty allows younger players to come in and thrive. Here it was teenage midfielder Archie Meekison, whose little bit of imagination helped unlock Motherwell for the only goal of the game.

On 37 minutes, Meekison’s intelligent backheel in the final of the pitch permitted the always classy Dylan Levitt to drive towards the Motherwell defence. He played a neat one-two with Tony Watt before sending a low strike goalwards that took a decisive deflection off Jake Carroll to loop over grounded goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Levitt, on loan from Manchester United, has been the star man for so much of this season. His range of passing and intelligence stood out a mile again.

United had two youngsters in Ross Graham and Lewis Neilson in the centre of their defence, with Charlie Mulgrew pushed into midfield. For defenders so tender in age – 21 and 18 respectively – they stood up admirably to Motherwell’s attack.

Motherwell, despite being in the hunt for Europe, are in poor form. They have only won one league match in 2022. They did not play too badly here but paid dearly for hitting the woodwork twice in the first 18 minutes and an excellent save from Siegrist late on to deny Ross Tierney. They missed their suspended striker Kevin van Veen and it is clear that they have had the wind taken out of their attacking sails by the sale of Tony Watt to United. It wasn’t surprising that he was also involved in the goal.

Set up with Kaiyne Woolery posted on the right to hit their hosts on the break with his pace, they created chances. Tierney hit the post early on, Woolery thumped an effort off the bar and they poured forward in search of a winner in the closing stages, with an excellent save from Siegrist stopping a certain goal from Tierney’s precise header.