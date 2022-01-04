Dundee United announce 'unique' partnership with Fulham with player recruitment benefit

The partnership will see the clubs working together across different areas of the football operation and the commercial and marketing side arm of each team.

One of the “key pillars” of the agreement will be around developing and recruiting players but also part of the collaboration is coach development exchange, games and players visits at academy level and sharing commercial and retail best practice.

Tony Asghar, Dundee United’s sporting director, said: “Having met with a number of the club’s directors, senior management and the football department on a number of occasions, it was clear that both clubs share similar long-term objectives and understand that innovative working practices are key to creating competitive advantages within our respective leagues.

Dundee United have announced a collaboration with Fulham. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

“Clearly the development and the recruitment of players are key pillars to this agreement, however, both clubs share similar visions and values to achieve success, and by working together this can only enhance our individual clubs’ performances and success.”

In England, the changes brought by Brexit has increased the complexity of recruiting players from abroad.

There is an expectation that players in Scotland will become more in-demand with Nathan Patterson set to join Everton from Rangers and Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay linked to a host of Premier League clubs.

Fulham see working with Dundee United as a way to “gain a competitive advantage”

Huw Jennings, head of football development at the Cottagers, said: “We are delighted to be signing this collaboration agreement with Dundee United. We have been seeking like-minded partners to support our football development ambitions, and the Tangerines represent a perfect fit for us.

“Our clubs share many historic features, such as our respective stadiums, but as important are the synergies that we share in our outlook for the future. Brexit represents a major gear shift for player acquisition in our industry, and by collaborating with a partner club in the UK we can both gain a competitive advantage.

“The team at Dundee United share very similar values to ours and have a great track record for player acquisition and talent development. We are really looking forward to cementing the partnership over the coming months and years.”