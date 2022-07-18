Dundee United and Motherwell given potentially very tough Conference League draws

Both have been handed potentially very tricky ties.

Jack Ross’ could face Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United will play the winner of the second qualifying round tie between AZ and Bosnian side Tuzla City.

AZ, who will be favourites to progress, last won the Eredivisie in 2009 and finished runners-up as recently as 2020.

The face Bosnian runners-up Tuzla.

Meanwhile, Motherwell could play Czech giants Sparta Prague.

The Steelmen have to navigate a two-legged second round qualifying tie with Irish side Sligo Rovers after they defeated Welsh outfit Bala Town.

Dundee United and Motherwell have found out their possible Conference League third qualifying round opponents. (Photo by GENT SHKULLAKU/AFP via Getty Images)

Their reward will be a meeting with the winners of the tie between Sparta and Norwegian side Viking.

Viking finished third in the Norwegian league in 2021 and currently sit third in this season’s league.

Sparta also came third in the Czech league.