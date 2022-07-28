Dundee United 5th summer signing one fans will 'enjoy' as Jack Ross rejects transfer speculation around star

The 52-time Australian international has signed a two-year deal, becoming the fifth summer signing at Tannadice.

He joins countryman Mark Birighitti, Steven Fletcher, Dylan Levitt and Craig Sibbald as the club’s transfer recruits under new manager Ross.

Behich arrives with a strong CV having played more than 200 times in Turkey, while enjoying a stint at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven and spells in his homeland.

The 31-year-old has played at the World Cup for Australia and will be set to represent the Socceroos in Qatar later this year having started the side’s World Cup play-off success over Peru.

“It’s a real coup for us to get a player of his calibre and experience to the club and it is testament to the recruitment team for getting him here,” Ross said.

“In all our talks with him he has shown a real desire to come here. He has a huge hunger for the game and the fans will enjoy watching him.

“He’s got a bit of character about him and I think the Scottish game will suit him.

Aziz Behich is a signing Dundee United fans will "enjoy", says Jack Ross. (Photo by Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

“One of the traits we were looking to add to the squad was speed and energy and I think Aziz will bring that.”

The club's sporting director Tony Asghar paid tribute to the “very strategic and laser-focused” recruitment at the club, noting the signings of “established internationals” are the “key to what Dundee United are trying to be as a club”.

Meanwhile, Ross played down talk of talented attacker Matthew Cudjoe exiting the club.

The Ghanaian winger has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion touted as a possible destination.

According to Ross, the 18-year-old is part of the first-team squad after a “strong” pre-season.

“Matthew has the ability to eliminate people, he takes people on and wants to score goals so I have been delighted with him,” he said.