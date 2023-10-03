Dundee to progress with new stadium plans after completing Dens Park purchase

The ownership of Dens Park, the home of Dundee, has changed.

The American pair’s Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) confirmed it had purchased the ownership from former Dundee United director John Bennett, who bought the ground while on the Tannadice board. The statement thanked Bennett for his “goodwill and support of the football club and Scottish football as a whole throughout his ownership tenure”.

“The purchase of Dens Park in 2009 played an important and integral part in keeping the club alive during grave financial difficulties,” it added. “The ultimate purchase of Dens Park by DBPH illustrates the journey the club have gone through from financial difficulty to financial stability.

