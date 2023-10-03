Dundee to progress with new stadium plans after completing Dens Park purchase
The American pair’s Dark Blue Property Holdings (DBPH) confirmed it had purchased the ownership from former Dundee United director John Bennett, who bought the ground while on the Tannadice board. The statement thanked Bennett for his “goodwill and support of the football club and Scottish football as a whole throughout his ownership tenure”.
“The purchase of Dens Park in 2009 played an important and integral part in keeping the club alive during grave financial difficulties,” it added. “The ultimate purchase of Dens Park by DBPH illustrates the journey the club have gone through from financial difficulty to financial stability.
“Dundee Football Club have experienced dark times, but the future of the club is now bright with there being great ambition to keep growing and moving the club forward both on and off the pitch. The purchase of Dens Park is a significant step forward in the process of Dundee Football Club moving away from Dens Park to a new stadium which will be located near Camperdown Park. DBPH will be submitting their application for the new stadium this calendar year.”