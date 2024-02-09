Dundee stadium plans receive SFA and SPFL backing as planning permission lodged for Camperdown move

Dundee have lodged planning permission to build a new stadium at Camperdown Park.

Dundee have lodged planning permission to build a new stadium on the outskirts of the city after receiving backing from the Scottish FA and SPFL.

The project, which has been years in the making, will see the club relocate from Dens Park – their home since 1899 – to a new "state-of-the-art" arena and campus at Camperdown Park.

If approved by Dundee City Council, the move will bring an end to the closest football rivalry in Britian, with Dundee United's Tannadice Stadium just 200 yards away from Dundee's current home.

John Nelms, Dundee managing director, said: “Today is a significant milestone in our stadium development plans. Thanks to the help of our expert planning team, architects and the wider group involved in the project, we have submitted an extensive document requesting Planning Permission in Principle.

“We look forward to sharing more details with supporters during this process and engaging with Dundee City Council to bring the vision to reality. We are grateful, too, to the Scottish FA and SPFL for their support.

“We have also been encouraged by our engagement so far with the local authority, who are on record as saying that they are supportive of developers who want to play a part in the regeneration of Dundee and that they will work to remove any barriers.”

Both the SFA and the SPFL have given their support to the proposal, with the 12,500-seater ground also planned to host music and entertainment events.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “Dens Park has been an iconic Scottish football stadium for more than 100 years and while fans of all generations will cherish their favourite memories inside the stadium, we understand the club’s wish to future-proof their home and improve the matchday experience for supporters for the next 100 years.

“The Scottish FA is supportive of plans that will improve club infrastructure, the supporter experience and the image of the national game.”

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive, added: “Any club that seeks to invest in improving infrastructure to this scale deserves enormous credit. This project is ambitious and one that has been worked on for some time by the owners.