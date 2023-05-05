Dundee reaction: Drained managers have say, save of season, 'I can't remember any of it', offside goal claim

Gary Bowyer saluted the spirit of his players after Dundee came out on top in an eight-goal classic against Queen’s Park to clinch the Championship title and book a return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Queen’s Park were bidding to reach top flight for the first time since 1958 but knew they had to gain all three points. They ended up slipping to third place after results elsewhere.

“I can't remember any of it,” said Bowyer. “Ridiculous! The goals we conceded were shocking but the goals we scored; Luke McCowan's at the end, we've worked on that all week in training with Scott Patterson and the way it came off was brilliant. So was the resilience of our lads to go 1-0 up then get pegged back and go again. I told you you couldn't have scripted it any better. James McFadden where is he?! He asked before the game would there be goals tonight – it's his fault!"

Gary Bowyer lifts the Championship trophy after an astonishing night at Ochilview.

Bowyer admitted he was surprised to hear some booing after the 0-0 draw with Cove Rangers last Friday night in an outcome that provided a lifeline for Queen’s Park. It was a different story at Ochilview. Dundee fans swarmed on the pitch at the end. Bowyer’s name was cheered to the rafters. “I was a little bit disappointed last week when the fans booed us off when we were top of the league but that's modern day football, isnt it?” he said. “I’m sure they'll have a good night tonight. There's a part of me that says it's unfair that Queen's don’t go up with us but that could have been us tonight. We wish them all the best in the play-offs."

Coyle was exhausted but far from deflated at the end of the see-sawing evening. Queen’s Park were even leading the league and bound for the Premiership for a spell in the first half. "I was emotionally drained,” he said. “Regardless of where you’ve been the most important game is the next game opportunity. We came come back twice and got to say it looked like their goalie had save of season.

“Someone said the second goal was offside. At 3-3 it was well placed at half-time. We can’t give away the goals we’ve given away. They were soft goals defensively and the boys know that. They’ve been a credit so it’s hurtful but we’re back in and have play-offs. Going through play-offs is a way to be promoted but it’s a tough road and we’ve dropped to third. Entertainment wise it must have been a classic to watch. Dundee took their chances.

“We came up the tough way last season. Nobody gave us a chance but you find a way and we’ll regroup. They’ll feel the hurt tonight and tomorrow but we will pick ourselves up. We need to take this disappointment and show character. I’ve been there, you think of my time at St Johnstone in that game when we were waiting in the dressing room for something. You feel sorry for yourself but you pick yourself up and do something about it.”