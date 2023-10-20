Dundee manager Tony Docherty challenges Dees to ‘turn performances into points’

Tony Docherty admits Dundee need to start turning promising performances into victories as they prepare to return to action this Saturday following a three-week break.

The Dark Blues are 10th in the cinch Premiership after drawing four and winning only one of their opening seven matches since winning promotion back to the top flight.

However, Docherty has seen enough so far to believe his team are equipped to enjoy a fruitful campaign.

“I think the performance levels have been at a good standard,” said the Dens Park boss. “We’ve displayed a good resilience and togetherness in all our games and if the performance levels remain like that, we’ll pick up more points.

“The players are working really hard during the week and they’re putting in performances at the weekend that hopefully the fans are excited about, but I want to turn the performances into points.”

Dundee visit Barry Robson’s Aberdeen on Saturday in what will be their first outing since a 0-0 draw away to Hibernian on the last day of September.

The Dark Blues’ last match against Ross County was postponed due to adverse weather prior to the international break, so Docherty is relishing the prospect of a return to action against the team at which he spent eight years as assistant manager.

“We have had a bit of a lay-off since the Hibs game – that seems quite a while ago – but an Aberdeen game is always a juicy one so we’re very much looking forward to it,” he said.

“I’m expecting a tough game. I know Barry really well, he’s a good friend of mine. He’s a good coach and he’ll have them very prepared. I know the type of opposition we’re going to face and he’ll know me as well.

“He’s a competitive animal as much as I am. I know we’ll need to be at our best to make sure we come away with a positive result.