Tony Docherty has left Kilmarnock to become the new manager of Dundee.

The Dens Park outfit have been searching for a new boss after Gary Bowyer, fresh from leading the club back to the Premiership, was dispensed with. Ex-St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was identified as one of the principal candidates but after a bid to land him fell through, Dundee have turned their focus elsewhere and Docherty, the long-time assistant to current Kilmarnock No 1 Derek McInnes, has been given the role.

It will be 52-year-old’s first taste of management, having been part of McInnes’ coaching staff since 2007 at St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock. A former midfielder, his playing career took him to Dunfermline Athletic, Cambridge United, Stirling Albion, East Stirlingshire and Albion Rovers. Dundee have not disclosed Docherty’s length of contract and his backroom team will be announced in due course.

Dundee managing director John Nelms said: “I am delighted with Tony’s appointment. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge of our game, having been in the dugout for over 750 matches including national team experiences, European nights, and trophy-lifting moments here domestically. Tony’s leadership, work ethic, and humility will go a long way to bringing Dundee success in the coming years.”