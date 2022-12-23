Dundee leapfrog Ayr at top of Championship as Queen's Park move up to second - round-up

Luke McCowan netted a second-half brace against former club Ayr as Dundee leapfrogged their opponents to move top of the cinch Championship for the first time this season thanks to a 2-0 victory at Somerset Park.

Dundee's Luke McCowan celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 over Ayr United at Somerset Park. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

Both sides were reduced to 10 men, with the visitors holding on for 44 minutes with a man disadvantage after Josh Mulligan was shown a straight red card midway through the first half for a late tackle from behind.

The hosts also had a player sent off as David Bangala picked up a second caution just after the hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dundee pounced five minutes later with McCowan slotting into the bottom corner and the same player made sure of the points six minutes from time by finding the net with a 30-yard free-kick.

Ayr dropped into third place as Queen's Park moved up to second with a 4-1 win at struggling Arbroath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dom Thomas and Simon Murray struck just before the break and Grant Savoury netted a second-half brace as the Spiders claimed their sixth successive win in all competitions. Daniel Fosu netted a late consolation for the hosts.

Partick Thistle thumped Inverness 5-1 with Brian Graham, Kyle Turner, Cole McKinnon, Aaron Muirhead and Danny Mullen all on the scoresheet. Aaron Doran was on target for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morton battled back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Raith Rovers. Tom Lang and Aidan Connolly had Raith two up inside 20 minutes but an Andrew McNeil own goal and a Robbie Muirhead finish earned the visitors a point.