Both managers react as United claim 2-0 victory at Dens

Jim Goodwin revealed a big gamble paid off for him after he decided to play Zac Sapsford in the Dundee derby.

Dundee United’s Australian striker had been struggling with an ankle injury since the Conference League qualifying game against Rapid Vienna two weeks ago.

However, Goodwin rolled the dice and Sapsford repaid his faith by scoring the opener against the Dark Blues at Dens Park, before Ivan Dolcek sealed a 2-0 win – United’s first of the William Hill Premiership season – in the second half.

Goodwin explained: “It was a huge gamble starting Zac because he only trained on Saturday. He took a really heavy knock in the Rapid Vienna game and hasn’t trained since.

“But he’s such a strong character and these are the type of games he came to Scotland to play in.

“There was no way he was going to be anything but fit as far as he was concerned. He was only 70 per cent fit, to be honest.

“He’s a terrific character who has had a great start to his Dundee United career and the fans love him. They love his energy and the way he never gives defenders a minute.

“His goal contributions, in terms of scoring and assists, have been exceptional so I couldn’t be happier for him.

Goodwin added: “We had a lot of really good performances and while the forward players always get so much of the credit, and rightly so because putting the ball in the net is the hardest thing to do, I thought the back three were outstanding.

“From start to finish we had a really good balance about it, the shape of the team was excellent. All in all, it was a terrific display from back to front.”

Dundee boss Steven Pressley admitted his players did not deserve to take anything from the game after what was a lacklustre performance. The former Scotland defender insisted there is still lots of work to be done on the training pitch before his side hit a “sweet spot”.

Pressley said: “We didn’t do enough to get anything from the game. Our desire and work ethic were there but we just lacked a little bit of belief and quality with the ball in the first half.

“I made a couple of changes at half-time because I felt we lacked thrust and the ability to eliminate. Our final ball and the amount of bodies we get into the box, we need to improve.