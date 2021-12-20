Dundee convinced tide will turn despite odds being stacked against them

Paul McGowan challenges Hearts' Peter Haring as Dundee lost for the fourth successive league match.

They are on a four-match losing run in the cinch Premiership following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Hearts, sit tenth in the league, precariously close to the relegation spots, and have matches against Aberdeen, Livingston and bitter rivals Dundee United before the league takes its winter hiatus.

They are not helped by the Jason Cummings situation after he was sent home last Friday following an unauthorised night at an Open Goal event in Glasgow, and six first-team players – Lee Ashcroft, Jordan Marshall, Shaun Byrne, Charlie Adam, Fin Robertson and Cillian Sheridan – are injured. Ryan Sweeney was suspended for the Hearts match, Danny Mullen and Max Anderson played through injuries, as did sub Alex Jakubiak. They only has five players on the bench, two of which were academy graduates. Manager James McPake has all manner of troubles right now.

“It is tough but it will turn,” said midfielder Paul McGowan, who typified Dundee’s energy despite the defeat. “We still have bodies out on the pitch and we showed that in the first half because the togetherness was there and we were fighting with one another.

“I thought we were the better team in the first half and we were going to win it. Sucker punches is what has been happening in the last few games. We have been playing well and it has just not been happening.

“It will turn. I believe in this group. We have been down so many times and we always seem to find a way of getting through.

“All credit to the boys because it has been tough. We have been worrying if the games are going to be on or if there are going to be shutdowns and things like that. We just need to keep preparing the way we are. If we keep playing like we did in the first half and the rest of the game then we will be fine. It is just those fine margins.

“It is a sore one but I am proud of the players and the manager has said the same. It is all we can ask for is to stick together and get through to the break and hopefully bodies come back in.”