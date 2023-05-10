All Sections
Dundee confirm Gary Bower departure, call for 'certainty', Gordon Strachan role in appointment of new manager

Dundee are on the lookout for a new manager after the club confirmed they had parted company with Championship-winning boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 10th May 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:09 BST
 Comment

The news arrives just an hour after the Englishman was announced as the Glen’s Vodka Championship Manager of the Season having guided the Dens Park club back to the Premiership five days ago with a final day of the season win at Queen's Park. The club return to the top-flight at the first time of asking following last season’s relegation.

It has been widely speculated that Bowyer will return to English football and former club Blackpool who were relegated from the English Championship. A Dundee statement noted the need for “certainty as we enter a critical summer of work in the transfer market and on the training ground, to ensure the first-team squad is ready to compete in the Premiership and remain in the top division.

John Nelms, managing director, said: “Given the importance of the weeks and months ahead, I felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership. On behalf of everyone at the club, not least our fans, we wish Gary the best for the future and reiterate our thanks for his achievements in the past year.”

The club have confirmed Nelms and technical director Gordon Strachan will “undertake a recruitment process to appoint a new manager... and will update our supporters as soon as this process concludes.

Gary Bowyer has left Dundee after leading the club to the Championship title. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)Gary Bowyer has left Dundee after leading the club to the Championship title. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
