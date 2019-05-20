Dundee confirm departure of 14 first-team players

Dundee have confirmed the departure of 14 players as they look to rebuild ahead of next season.

Scott Wright, right, nets for Dundee during their defeat against St Mirren on Saturday. Picture: SNS

Elliott Parish, Genseric Kusunga and Martin Woods have all left, along with Faissal El Bakhtaoui and James Vicent, both of whom spent the season out on loan.

The plethora of January loan signings have all returned to their parent clubs. These were Seny Dieng, Ryan McGowan, James Horsfield, John O’Sullivan, Scott Wright, Ethan Robson, Andy Dales and Andreas Hadenius.

Darren O’Dea also leaves after previous announcing his retirement at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

A short statement on the Dundee website read: “The club would like to thank each of these players for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

The Dens Park outfit were relegated after five seasons in the Ladbrokes Premiership, sacking both Neil McCann and Jim McIntyre from their positions as manager over the course of the campaign.