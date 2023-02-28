Dundee blow chance to close gap on Queen's Park as Kris Doolan enhances Partick Thistle credentials

A double from Brian Graham and goal from Scott Tiffoney gave the Jags all three points on Tayside, with Jordan McGhee netting for the hosts. It means the inactive Spiders remain four points clear at the top of the league with ten matches left to play, while Partick Thistle – who have won two of their three matches under caretaker manager Kris Doolan – stay in fifth but are now outside the play-off positions only on goal difference, with just seven points separating the top five in the division.