Dundee aren't down yet - Charlie Adam scores screamer as victory over Hibs keeps faint survival hopes alive

Charlie Adam celebrates after scoring to make it 3-1 to Dundee against Hibs.

Thirteen is an unlucky number for some, but not Mark McGhee. It’s taken the 64-year-old that total of matches to record his first victory as Dundee manager since taking over from James McPake in late February. The Dees are still bottom of the league with one match to play and if St Johnstone avoid defeat at home to Aberdeen on Wednesday then their relegation will be confirmed, but at least they have a tiny chance.

Three points behind the Saints with one game left – Saints have two – Dundee are also behind by five in the goal-difference stakes. Survival still feels a preposterous notion but at least they are asking the question of the Perth men, however belated it may be.

Goals from Niall McGinn, Josh Mulligan and Charlie Adam earned this victory over a Hibs team who competed well in a captivating encounter. Unlike Dundee, their season is over and the hosts capitalised on that in the desire stakes, especially in the second period.

Niall McGinn put Dundee ahead against Hibs with this early strike.

Dundee needed to come out of the traps fast and they did so with a neatly-worked goal in the third minute. Jordan Marshall slipped the ball into Zak Rudden and the forward powered towards goal. His effort was well saved by Matt Macey but the rebound fell plum into the path of McGinn and he made no mistake in scoring.

With very little skin in this game, Hibs therefore played with an element of abandon. James Scott was denied moments after the opener by a smart save from Dundee’s young keeper Harrison Sharp. Harry Clarke then sent a header a fraction past the post from a lovely Josh Doig delivery. Dundee were going to have to defend their lead diligently.

Alas, they could not – the story of their season. On 32 minutes, Jordan McGhee was dispossessed by the alert Scott, who burrowed into the penalty box and while Sharp got his hands to the shot, it carried too much force and found its way into the net.

This was an important moment for Scott, whose loan spell at Hibs has been underwhelming. This was his first goal since netting for parent club Hull City in November 2020 and his performance at Dens Park – where he made his Hibs debut in much happier times – was laudable.

James Scott levelled for Hibs - the striker's first goal for 535 days.

Dundee thought they had regained the lead when Josh Mulligan headed in via the bar, but the offside flag was raised and these two went in level after an entertaining first half.

Hibs ought to have heeded the warning from Mulligan because, on 68 minutes, the homegrown midfielder ghosted into the box unchecked and glanced a Luke McCowan header beyond Macey.

Now buoyant, Dundee looked for the knockout blow. Rocky Bushiri blocked a Rudden effort, then the hosts had two efforts cleared off the line before Rudden screwed an effort wide. Punch-drunk Hibs just stayed on their feet.