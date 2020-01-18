Dundee 0-3 Motherwell: Christopher Long hat-trick steals the show

Motherwell are savouring the prospect of another cup run as they sent out a timely reminder with this clinical dismantling of Dundee.

There will be tougher tests along the way for Stephen Robinson’s side, whose impressive exploits in recent seasons have twice taken them to cup finals, but here they comfortably saw off Championship hosts Dundee at Dens Park.

Striker Christopher Long did the damage with a hat-trick for the Premiership’s third-top side to safely secure their place in today’s Scottish Cup fifth-round draw.

The 24-year-old extinguished any hopes their Championship opponents may have harboured of causing an upset with two first-half goals. His first came via a deflection from a free-kick, he added a second just after the half-hour mark then sealed his treble 15 minutes from the end with a long-range shot which was spilled by Jack Hamilton in the Dundee goal.

It was something of a stroll for Motherwell who reached the final of this competition in May 2018 before losing 2-0 to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic at Hampden, having also gone down to the Parkhead club in the League Cup final by the same scoreline six months earlier.

James McPake’s Dundee, for their part, offered little resistance and are left still searching for their first win of 2020.

“It was a thoroughly professional performance from the lads, so we’re just delighted to be in the hat for the next round,” said Robinson, the Motherwell manager.

Dundee started with a degree of intent. Peter Hartley’s short pass-back almost let in Kane Hemmings in the ninth minute but Mark Gillespie, the visiting keeper, was quick enough off his line to clear the danger.

But after holding their own to begin with, the home team contrived to concede the all-important opening goal. Shaun Byrne was judged to have brought down Liam Polworth. Long stepped up to hit a 22-yard free-kick which deflected off the wall and skidded past a stranded Hamilton to nestle in the corner of the net.

Dundee tried to level matters and Hemmings showed bravery to get above Gillespie and nod the ball towards goal, only for Richard Tait to scurry back and sweep off the line.

Normal service was resumed soon after. Polworth slipped a weighted pass to eliminate the Dundee defence and Long needed no invitation to sweep a typically astute finish outwith the reach of Hamilton.

Dundee did briefly threaten within minutes of the restart when Hemmings’ glancing header from Graham Dorrans’ free-kick came crashing back off the bar.

But Motherwell hit back and were helped along the way by Dundee keeper Hamilton, who let Long’s 75th minute effort from distance squirm through his fingers.