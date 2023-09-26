Duncan Ferguson has completed a sensational return to Scottish football after being appointed manager of cinch Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Duncan Ferguson is unveiled as the new manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The former Dundee United, Rangers and Everton striker joins the Highlanders on a three-year contract for what will be his second crack at management following a difficult spell in charge of Forest Green Rovers last season.

He was unable to save the Green Devils from relegation to League Two, having taken over in January when they were already bottom of League One, winning only one of his 18 games in charge before being sacked in July.

Ferguson, 51, had previously spent eight years on the coaching staff at Everton – including two stints as caretaker manager – after a playing career that saw him score 73 goals in 273 appearances across two spells at Goodison Park.

Inverness are confident they have appointed the right man to lift them off the bottom of the Championship table after parting company with previous boss Billy Dodds, who collected just one point from the opening six league matches, last week.

An Inverness statement read: “The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Duncan Ferguson as the new Manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle Football Club.

“The Everton legend joins us on a 3 year deal following an extensive recruitment process which involved some truly excellent candidates.

“Duncan has worked alongside some of the most respected and outstanding football coaches in the world in recent seasons and we are proud to have him join ICTFC as our new Manager. His professionalism, commitment and dynamic leadership skills shone through in our discussions, making him the stand out candidate.