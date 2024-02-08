Don Cowie has been placed in interim charge of Ross County while they consider their next move following the departure of Derek Adams.

The Staggies are looking for their third different manager this season after Adams, who replaced Malky Mackay in November, resigned on Wednesday in the wake of a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell. County have asked Cowie, who was assistant to both Mackay and Adams, to take the reins on a temporary basis. It remains to be seen if the former Scotland midfielder, 40, who began and ended his playing career with the Dingwall club either side of spells with Inverness, Watford, Cardiff, Wigan and Hearts, will be considered for the role permanently.

