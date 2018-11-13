Dolly Menga faces ban after ‘headbutt’ on Ryan Christie during Livingston-Celtic clash

Dolly Menga faces a two-match ban after the Scottish FA charged the Livingston forward with violent conduct after an alleged headbutt on Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

The Angolan international striker clashed with the 23-year-old as the hosts prepared to face a corner kick at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday during the goalless draw.

Referee Kevin Clancy attempts to cool things between Dolly Menga, centre, and Ryan Christie, right. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insisted after the match that Menga was “very, very lucky to stay on the pitch” adding: “When I saw it after the game it was actually more aggressive than I thought.”

The 25-year-old has been offered a two-match ban after a judicial panel reviewed the incident. Should Livi choose to appeal, a fast-track hearing will go ahead on Thursday.

• READ MORE - Dolly Menga ‘should have been sent off’ says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Asked about the flashpoint on Monday, Christie, who is currently with the Scotland national team ahead of the UEFA Nations League double-header with Albania and Israel, admitted it was a “bit of a strange one” while Menga’s manager Gary Holt sought to play down the incident.

“It’s probably nothing,” he told BBC Scotland. “No one on our staff has mentioned it. These things get highlighted by the cameras playing them over and over.”

Menga will miss the away trip to Rangers and a home match against Motherwell if Livingston accept the charge or fail an appeal.

His only league goal so far this season came in a 1-0 win over the Gers in West Lothian earlier this season.