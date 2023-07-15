Dismal Dundee United cause fan uproar but Spartans show they are up for SPFL challenge

In a pre-match interview, Jim Goodwin spoke about leaving the disappointments of last season behind but just 45 minutes into the new campaign, his Dundee United side were being booed off the pitch by their own fans.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin walks off at full time with boos ringing in his ears after the 1-0 defeat to Spartans. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

By the end of a match won by SPFL new boys The Spartans, the cacophony of acrimony was even more notable, with the supporters’ anger also directed towards the Tannadice board situated on the Ainslie Park balcony.

The 1-0 victory in the opening round of Viaplay Cup Group B fixtures, leaves the Tayside team on the back foot early in the new term and the way they failed to contain their lower league hosts or find a way to battle back, will offer cause for concern as they head into a Championship campaign where they will be expected to find a way to book a swift return to the top tier of the Scottish game.

“Absolutely and we have spoken about that at great length, about the level of expectation at this club,” revealed Goodwin, who was back in cup action for the first time since overseeing Aberdeen’s humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of non-league Darvel last term.

Spartans' Blair Henderson scores the winning goal against Dundee United. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

“When you're playing for one of the biggest clubs in this country, the fans demand success and we are going to have to come up with better solutions than we did today when we come up against other teams like that, who sit in. There will be a few teams in the league that will set up that way and we need to find ways to break them down.

“It is something we will continue to work on and it is very early days from that point of view. We are not in there feeling overly sorry for ourselves or thinking it is the end of the world because it’s not. It's the first [competitive] game and when you consider the back four and the goalkeeper, that is the first time they have played a game together.

“We have a lot to work on, a lot to build on and a lot to improve on but it is early days for this group and we will get better.”

Losing the likes of Steven Fletcher and Dylan Levitt, and allowing Charlie Mulgrew and Mark Birghitti to move on, there is a transitional feel and a youthfulness to the squad, but, with a handful of new signings in the starting line-up and a clean slate following their relegation, it took the Terrors 26 minutes to muster their first shot on target. Even then, Glenn Middleton did not trouble Spartans keeper Blair Carswell, who proved a force to be reckoned with all afternoon.

By that stage the home side, who showed all the bounce and belief expected of guys who have developed a taste for self-improvement and winning, were already a goal ahead.

They had tested the waters from the outset, and Cammy Russell probably should have done better in the sixth minute when he was played in by Blair Henderson but sent his shot soaring over the bar. There was a willingness to keep probing, though.

Constantly searching for a way through, the Lowland League champions, who gave James Craigen his competitive debut following his summer signing, earned the lead when Russell did well to open things up and when he slotted it to Henderson, the striker left newcomers Ollie Denholm and Jack Walton embarrassed as he finished from close range.

Jamie Dishington, one of the Spartans players who have come through the club’s youth ranks before taking a starring role in securing SPFL status, appears up for the challenge of life in League Two and forced a save from Walton soon after.

But if United were living dangerously at one end, the Spartans rearguard remained in control, snuffing out the limited creativity shown by their guests. That proved a decent grounding for the second half, when United huffed and puffed but, ultimately, still failed to find an equaliser.

Tony Watt - United’s new vice-captain - had the best opportunity with a 64th minute penalty but discovered Carswell is not an easy man to beat in such situations. A hero in last season’s promotion play-offs, like his colleagues, he proved keen to pick up where he left off.

Late on United were denied by the bar but also by some thundering tackles and last gasp blocks as Spartans held on to their lead.

“It’s not the start we were after,” conceded Goodwin. “But, we never underestimated Spartans, there is a real feel good factor around this place and they have talented players. We never for one minute thought it would be easy, we were well prepared but didn’t do enough on the day.

“The beauty of this competition is that you can have one bad result as long as you have three very good ones on the back of that. If we win the next three that’s nine points. Sometimes that’s enough to win a group or get you through as a runner up.”

But his opposite number refuses to alter his view that the competition is primarily a warm up for them ahead of league business.

“The most pleasing thing for me was that we had the confidence to play and express ourselves. I think that surprised United,” said Dougie Samuel.

“I’ve been manager here for 12 years, but I’ve been with Spartans 23 years in all, as player and coach, and, trust me, we had the vision of becoming a senior club from day one. It was always just a case of when it might happen.