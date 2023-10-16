Didier Deschamps labels Scotland 'beautiful' as France press conference notable for defender's laughter apology
The hosts qualified for the 2024 European Championships with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands on Friday night, making it six wins out of six. Scotland also clinched their place in a second successive Euro finals when Spain beat Norway 1-0 on Sunday night, leaving them behind the Spanish on goal difference but guaranteed a two-two spot in Group A.
“We are going to be playing against a team that has also qualified,” Deschamps said. “They are maybe not on the top of their group but they have qualified so well done to them because they deserve it. They won five games in a row and although they lost their last match against Spain it was a tight match.
“It is a beautiful team. It is a friendly but it’s the same situation as last month when we played a qualifier, which was the most important game, and then a friendly. We want to try and be coherent.”
France defender Jean-Clair Todibo was also on pre-match media duties and took the opportunity to apologise for laughing during a minute’s silence prior to Les Bleus’ victory over the Dutch. The 23-year-old Nice centre-back was filmed laughing during the tribute, which was being observed in memory of the innocent victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict and of a teacher who was killed in a knife attack in Arras.
“I want to say a few words to explain what happened,” Todibo said. “Unfortunately today, the way things are interpreted is crazy. I don’t think I am disrespectful. I just want to say there was a nervous laughter during the minute’s silence but by no means did I want to make fun of the situation going on.
“The context is particular. We were in the middle of the fans and there were quite a few who cracked a few jokes and I laughed nervously. I want to apologise – it’s the least I can do. But, again, in no way was I disrespectful towards the situation.”