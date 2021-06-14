'Did Clarke choose his line-up with a bingo machine?' - Fans react to Scotland's Euro 2020 loss to Czech Republic

Scotland fans back their team at Hampden

Chris Duncan wrote: “David Marshall got us to the Euros and pretty much knocked us out after that second goal. WTF was he doing?”

Karen McGlynn was staying positive: “Still right behind the lads. We are still in this and can’t give up until all the matches are played.”

Daniel Park had a suggestion: “Start two strikers and point arrows towards the goal next time.”

Louise Wason added: “Not the result we wanted but Scotland didn't give up. So proud to see the lads back in international competition and holding their own. Maybe lady luck will smile on us next time.”

Louis Forbes wanted to know: “Did Steve Clarke choose today’s line-up with a bingo machine?”

Els Nicol tweeted: “Get Andy Murray in for some "never give up and dig deep" pep talk! Still a good team with lots of potential.”

Craig Farrell applauded the supporters: “Disappointing result but BY A MILE, the most spine tingling singing of Flower of Scotland. 12,000 Tartan Army did us proud again today.”

Rebecca Webster said: “The amount of talent Clarke left on the bench today was criminal.”

Louise Rodgers pleaded: “Got to start Tierney (if fit), Adams, Patterson and Gilmour on friday, stop being loyal to the O’Donnells, Christies, Armstrongs – play the best team from now on.”

Kenneth MacRae wrote: “To be fair we can all talk about this with a smile and a laugh in 23 years time. Nothing to talk about if we'd won 1-0. That's how I'm going with it anyway.”

Dillon Jahn tweeted: “So I haven't really missed out on anything these past 23 years. Just the usual end feeling of disappointment. No matter; we go again against that lot at Wembley on Friday! Heads up boys and dust yourselves down!”

Kris Jack summarised: “Not a great start but not a bad performance. All about the chances taken and chances missed. Czech defence masterful in last-ditch blocks to dull Scottish threat. The hope is still there to be clung to.”

Danny Nicoll agreed: “Still got two more chances. The Czech keeper had a decent game and lady luck wasn’t on our side with the crossbar. Chances were created though, which is a positive. Defensively needs to be tighter."

