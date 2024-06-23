Devastated Andy Robertson reflects on Scotland Euros exit as captain has words for the Tartan Army
Captain Andy Robertson issued a heartfelt apology to the Tartan Army as Scotland crashed out of Euro 2024 with a last-minute 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Stuttgart.
Kevin Csoboth struck in the 10th minute of added time to break Scottish hearts on a night where Steve Clarke's side had to win to have any realistic hopes of remaining in the tournament. A draw would have kept slim hopes alive of making the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides. But the defeat has left Scotland bottom of Group A with just one point from their three fixtures gained in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland which followed the 5-1 defeat to Germany in the opening match.
It means Scotland's wait for a first-ever place in the knock-out stages of a major finals goes on while Hungary must wait to see if three points is enough to secure progression to the next round.
"It will take a long time to get over this one," Robertson said. "We knew there was going to be a point in the game where we could go for it and bring on the players we had on the bench to go for it that wee bit more. We did go for it but we got sucker-punched at the end. A draw wasn't going to be enough realistically so both teams had to go for it and unfortunately one of us had to lose.
"Tonight is devastating. There is no buttering it up. All the lads are absolutely gutted. It's up to us to pick them up and that will only happen slowly but surely. What I will say is thank you to the country because we felt everyone behind us and we knew the excitement back home. Sorry for letting you down."
Comments
