Last-minute defeat to Hungary sends Scotland packing

Captain Andy Robertson issued a heartfelt apology to the Tartan Army as Scotland crashed out of Euro 2024 with a last-minute 1-0 defeat to Hungary in Stuttgart.

Kevin Csoboth struck in the 10th minute of added time to break Scottish hearts on a night where Steve Clarke's side had to win to have any realistic hopes of remaining in the tournament. A draw would have kept slim hopes alive of making the last 16 as one of the best third-placed sides. But the defeat has left Scotland bottom of Group A with just one point from their three fixtures gained in the 1-1 draw with Switzerland which followed the 5-1 defeat to Germany in the opening match.

It means Scotland's wait for a first-ever place in the knock-out stages of a major finals goes on while Hungary must wait to see if three points is enough to secure progression to the next round.

A dejected Andrew Robertson applauds at Scotland fans after the 1-0 defeat to Hungary that knocked his side out of Euro 2024. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

"It will take a long time to get over this one," Robertson said. "We knew there was going to be a point in the game where we could go for it and bring on the players we had on the bench to go for it that wee bit more. We did go for it but we got sucker-punched at the end. A draw wasn't going to be enough realistically so both teams had to go for it and unfortunately one of us had to lose.