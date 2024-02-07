Derek Adams quits Ross County as 5-0 defeat at Motherwell brings end to tumultuous 79-day tenure

Derek Adams has stepped down as manager of Ross County. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Derek Adams has stepped down as Ross County manager after a 5-0 defeat at Motherwell brought a swift end to a short-lived and tumultuous third spell in charge of the Dingwall club.

The 48-year-old – who was appointed just 79 days ago on November 20 – tendered his resignation on Wednesday after the Fir Park humiliation the previous night left his side five points adrift in the cinch Premiership bottom two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adams secured seven points from his first three games in charge after replacing the sacked Malky Mackay but has only collected two points from a possible 24 since and exited the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 home defeat against Partick Thistle.

He courted controversy across his short-lived tenure, launching a scathing attack on the “shocking” standard of Scottish football after losing a late goal against Dundee in his fifth match in charge while claiming his former club Morecambe were “100 times better” than the squad he inherited at County. He also suggested that may not have accepted the job had he done more homework.

In a statement, chairman Roy MacGregor said: “We have agreed to accept his resignation in the best interest of both Derek and the club. We would like to place on record our thanks to Derek, and we wish him well for whatever he chooses to do in the future.”

Adams revealed his decision came “after much consideration in recent weeks”. He added on the County website: “Over my 12 league games in charge, we moved six points clear of the team directly below and have been extremely close to gaining more victories and draws along the way.

“Ross County Football Club is close to my heart after twice playing here and managing for a third time. I would like to take the opportunity to thank chairman Roy MacGregor and (chief executive) Steven Ferguson and wish them well for the future.”

Adams signed seven players in January but the reshaping of his squad did not have any immediate positive effect and he was hit by long-term injuries to the likes of defenders Jack Baldwin and Connor Randall.