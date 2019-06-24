Derby County up the ante in pursuit of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard - £8m offer

Derby County are set to up the ante in their pursuit of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard is wanted by Derby County. Picture: SNS

The Rams are preparing to lose manager Frank Lampard to Chelsea and see the Liverpool legend as his ideal replacement.

Derby owner Mel Morris wants £7million in compensation from the Premier League side before they put a tantalising offer to Gerrard.

The Rangers manager can expect to be offered an £8million bonus if he was to take on the Championship side and win promotion to the Premier League, according to the Daily Record.

It is believed Gerrard would also earn a salary of around £2.5million-a-year.

A spokesperson for the Scottish side stated their willingness to hold on to Gerrard who is understood to be keen to stay with the club.

They said: "Let's get one or two things clear. Our manager has not been approached and he remains one hundred percent committed to the job he has here."

Gerrard is close to adding his seventh summer signing with Joe Aribo undergoing a medical in Glasgow today (Monday).

