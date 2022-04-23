Defiant Dundee boss Mark McGhee refuses to throw in towel - 'we can win a game'

Dundee manager Mark McGhee during a cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone.

Dundee led the Saints thanks to a tenth-minute strike from Jordan Marshall, but could not find a second goal when in the ascendancy as St Johnstone levelled on 68 minutes thanks to a goal from Shaun Rooney.

With just four matches remaining in the top flight, Dundee trail 11th-placed St Johnstone by five points and have not won any of McGhee’s ten matches in charge. The 64-year-old maintains belief that they can pick up victories in their next matches, starting against Aberdeen at Pittodrie next weekend.

“The one thing I am saying is that we are not conceding,” said McGhee.

“We can win a game. If win next week, then who knows? Maybe we can win another.

“We will keep going until it’s mathematically impossible for us to get the points we need.

“The players have got Monday off and I have told them to come back ready to prepare for Aberdeen in the same way.

“We did well to deal with them in the first half.

“You saw how they prepared as they came out the traps really well.

“The result was fair, but we couldn’t get out in the second half.

“The first goal was everything I’d seen in training and everything I had hoped for.

“I thought we would kick on from that and that this would be the day to get the win.

“In the second half, we weren’t able to do that.

“We felt comfortable and they didn’t give us great issues but we will rethink things and go to Aberdeen."

McGhee admitted that the manner of St Johnstone’s goal irked him after Rooney rose uncontested to head home from close range

“I am frustrated at the goal we lost,” he added.

“It looked like Ian Lawlor was blocked off but we worked on set-plays three times this week and we expect better.